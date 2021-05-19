Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA) Seniors will have a mostly normal graduation May 28.
The ceremony will be at the high school gym at 7 p.m. Parents and friends are welcome to attend. In fact they get to invite eight guests. Graduates will have their senior breakfast that morning in the school commons with teacher trivia, followed by the opening of the class time capsule. Seniors will also have a graduation run-through and the senior slide show before being escorted around town in a celebratory procession. At the graduation ceremony, guests of graduates are asked to stay with the family, sit together and social distance if possible. Masks will be mandatory.
At the May 10 School Board meeting, Pk-5 Principal Jill McGowan reported several staff training experiences including a High Reliability Schools virtual retreat, a district assessment webinar and leadership training facilitated by Dr. Joe Hill. Educators learned about their voice, tendencies and tried to get to know themselves in order to be better leaders.
A virtual Educators of Excellence banquet was held April 28 where Debbie Petersen, a life science teacher, received the “Educator of Excellence” award chosen by her peers.
Phiyapat Saeoung and Trevor Radke were honored at a virtual Sourcewell ceremony April 14 as “Students of Character.”
Community Ed/Athletic Director Travis Hensch congratulated the speech team for their performance at sections including Natalie Resch, Ada Muller, Leo Burns, Lily Pedersen, Katelyn DeLost and Logan Wales who received accolades.
Community Ed is holding a community-wide garage sale the weekend of June 10. If interested Community Ed can advertise your sale for a $20 fee.
A golf tournament May 23 at Tianna Country Club will be held to raise money to bring back the late bus. Youth baseball and softball have begun but are still in need of coaches.
The Indian Education report included a proposed panel discussion by Dr. Matthew Cobb regarding racial sensitivity as well as a district profile breaking down ethnicities. White students make up 70 percent of the student body, American Indian 29 percent, Hispanic and African American 1 percent.
In other school district business the Board:
Approved resignations including Shelly Sutton, Special Education teacher, and Brandy Leko, Bus Monitor.
Approved moving MEA break to October 21-22.
Approved the summer teacher leave list.
Approved the second reading of policy updates including tobacco free school, student medication, curriculum/instruction goals, organization of grade levels, mandatory summer school instruction.
Accepted donations from BTL Builders, ORB Management (climbing wall at Level IV facility).
