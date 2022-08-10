The Cass County Board met Aug. 2 when they appointed the canvasing board for the upcoming election.

Elections Administrator Pam Smith reported that per state statute the county canvassing board needs to be appointed before the state primary election that was held Tuesday, and shall consist of the county auditor, the court administrator of district court, the mayor, or chair of the town board of the county’s most populous municipality, and two members of the county board selection by the board from members who are not candidates. 

