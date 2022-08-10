The Cass County Board met Aug. 2 when they appointed the canvasing board for the upcoming election.
Elections Administrator Pam Smith reported that per state statute the county canvassing board needs to be appointed before the state primary election that was held Tuesday, and shall consist of the county auditor, the court administrator of district court, the mayor, or chair of the town board of the county’s most populous municipality, and two members of the county board selection by the board from members who are not candidates.
Any member of the canvassing board may appoint a designee to appear at the meeting; however, no designee may be a candidate for public office. If one of these individuals fails to appear at the meeting and in the absence of any selection by the county board from among its members, the county auditor shall appoint an eligible voter of the county who is not a public official or a candidate for public office to fill the vacancy.
The only eligible county commissioners are Bob Kangas, Jeff Peterson, and Rick Haaland. Kangas volunteered and Peterson appointed Josh Stevenson, County Administrator as his designee to the board. Smith then asked for a motion which was approved to schedule the canvassing board meeting Friday at 1 p.m. for primary election results.
