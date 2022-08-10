The Walker City Council discussed requesting the creation of a Cass County special taxing district for services from North Memorial Ambulance Service and the new law that allows for the sale cannabinoids at the Aug. 1 city council meeting.
Five people from North Memorial Ambulance Service, which also has contract services with Longville, Park Rapids, Aitkin and the Brainerd region, spoke about the financial need for updating the lease agreement that is set to expire in June 2023.
The presentation outlined North Memorial’s request includes a local tax subsidy on the coverage area; and adjusting the current building rental costs.
“We can’t continue to do it at a loss,” one of the presenters said. “We’re interested in being here; sitting down and going over the financials.”
If the city agrees to move forward on this, it would have to be acceptable to all other surrounding cities and townships within the service area, and approved and put in place by both the Cass and Hubbard County Board of Commissioners.
“We need to work with them and keep the service in Walker,” one of the councilors said.
The council then passed a motion to have City Administrator Hope Fairchild set up a meeting with North Memorial, and the Walker Budget and Finance Committee.
The new state law on cannabinoids has forced many to cities place a moratorium on the sale of cannabinoids prohibiting the sale, manufacturing or distribution so it can study the issue.
“The state came up with a terrible law. I think we let the state clean up their law,” Councilor Jim Senenfelder said. He then recommended the city handbook gets updated.
The council tabled the matter until the Aug. 18 meeting.
In other matters brought before the council, Fairchild advised that two council members and the mayor position will be on the ballot for the state general election Nov. 8. Candidates can file through Aug. 16.
The city is also still seeking applications to fill the police chief position. Applications are due by Aug. 31 at 4:30 p.m.
In other city business, the council:
Approved the consent agenda that included meeting minutes from the July 5 council meeting; Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes from July 25; the June Zoning Administrator report; Park Advisory Board meeting minutes from July 26; Library Advisory Board meeting minutes from June 21; Walker Area Joint Fire Department meeting minutes from July 14; the Walker Police Department July report; sales tax receipts dated July 11; $16,397 in Local Government Aid from the State; invitation to the Cass County EDC annual meeting Sept. 8 in Pequot Lakes; and payment of $3,700 to Turf Tech for Evergreen Cemetery for June lawn mowing.
Approved transfer of $8,713.76, the Arvig first quarter franchise fees, from the general fund to the Street Capital Project 500 Sidewalk Fund.
Approved transfer of $1,932, Paul Bunyan Natural Gas second quarter franchise fees, from general checking account to Street Capital Project 500 Sidewalk Fund.
Approved transfer of $360 from the Community Digital Sign Fund to the general fund to pay for property insurance for the digital sign through May 2023.
Approved transfer of $7,409 from Police Equipment Savings Fund to the general election fund for the purchase of the 2018 Ford squad car including graphics, updates and maintenance.
Approved donation of $2,500 from American Legion Post 134 to Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.
Approved donation request of $500 from Cass County Museum.
Approved donation request from Walker Area Food Shelf that the council decided will be $1,000.
Approved resolution for Leech Lake Area Amateur Hockey Association for lawful gambling at Cabana Del Norte.
Approved Carol Longfellow attending the Deputy Registrars Association annual meeting Sept. 16 in St. Cloud at the cost of $40 plus mileage.
Appointed Mayor Annie McMurrin and Councilor Char Moore to the Airport Advisory Board.
Approved the Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes for June 27.
Approved an interim use permit by a 3-2 vote for a vacation short-term rental at 206 Prospect Place East with the following proposed findings of facts and conditions. There was a brief discussion on this item with City Attorney John Valen recommending the council approve because it meets all the ordinances. Some council members expressed concern because of parking and space, with both Mayor McMurrin and Councilor Gary Wilkening voted no.
The council then discussed the amount of vacation rentals in the city limits, which is 21 homes (5 percent).
Passed a resolution to vacate an alley running west and east from Minnesota Avenue east to Walker Bay Boulevard that is east of Summit Avenue crossing to the other side of Minnesota Avenue. This was approved at the July council meeting but needed to be passed by resolution.
Approved Library Board meeting minutes for June 21.
Discussed two proposals for Walker Library interior designer space planning consultant that will be approved at the Aug. 18 council meeting. The proposals came from Meyer Group Architecture in Duluth and BKV Group in Minneapolis. The two firms have done extensive consulting on many public and private buildings.
Approved payment of $$5,750 to Ulteig for a boundary and topographic survey at the site of the new library.
Approved having Braun Interac do soil boring at the site of the new library.
Approved Park Advisory Board meeting minutes for June 28.
Approved request by Arvig to use the upper city park pavilion for an employee grilled lunch that was held Monday 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for 50 people.
Tabled the discussion on the outdoor ice rink at the Walker Area Community Center that includes managing for the 2022-23 season, electricity for the warming house and insuring the warming house. The Leech Lake Hockey Association requested they take care of the rink with the city still paying for the caretaker/manager position.
The council also tabled advertising for that position and asked that the Park Advisory Board create a Microsoft forms survey to ask public where the new rink should be located and advertise the survey in The Pilot-Independent.
Discussed city park ordinances that entailed looking specifically at vendors in city park.
Approved Ulteig work order No. 1 for the Northwest Area Project.
Approved purchase of $16,183.50 in equipment highlighted by Public Works Committee with the money the city received for 2022 Local Government Aid funds.
Approved payment of $3,907.03 to TriMark Industrial for chloride solution for gravel roads.
Approved payment of $21,942.03 to Ram General Contracting for work completed on 2021 SRE Building for period ending July 28. The project is nearly completed.
Advised city hall and DMV will be closed Sept. 5 for Labor Day.
Advised the next city council meeting will be Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. at the Fire Hall.
Advised the September council meeting will be moved to the next night, Tuesday, Sept. 6, because of Labor Day.
Directed Fairchild to find an engineer to come up with a plan for the city dock renovation in front of The Chase.
