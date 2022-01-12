The first Walker City Council meeting of the new year lasted less than 30 minutes, with the most discussed item concerning the Minnesota Rural Water Association annual poster contest.
The city of Walker received 25 posters from three fourth-grade classes at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School for the MRWA 2022 Water Week Poster Contest.
Held annually, the poster contest is for fourth-grade students to showcase their artwork through a poster drawing of groundwater or drinking water protection activities, or water conservation practices. The top three posters chosen by MRWA staff will be on display at the 2022 technical conference held during the first week in March.
The top three WHA students were Emery Hanson first, Lincoln Woodford second and Tori Donarski third.
In other city business, the council:
Approved the council meeting minutes from Dec. 16.
Reviewed the November zoning administrator report.
Reviewed the Public Works meeting minutes from Dec. 21.
Reviewed the Walker Area Joint Fire Department minutes from Dec. 9.
Reviewed the Police Department month report that included three arrests, 27 investigations and 74 dispatched calls.
Filed payment from Minnesota Small Cities Assistance for $15,027.50 and Local Government Aid for $16,397.
Reviewed map of precinct boundaries from Cass County Election Administrator Pam Smith.
Approved payment of $101,074.77 to Ram General Contracting, Inc. for Walker Municipal Airport building construction work completed through Dec. 15.
Approved payment of $52,200 to Ehler’s Bond Trust Services for $600,000 in general obligation improvement bonds.
Approved payment of $575 for an agent fee to Ehler’s Bond Trust Services for $600,000 in general obligation improvement bonds.
Accepted donations of $2,000 from Underwood Family Foundation and $100 from First National Bank.
Approved resolution stating annual designations.
Approved resolution authorizing the mayor and city administrator to sign all state and federal airport grants.
Approved resolution authorizing the mayor and city administrator to sign all state and federal grants.
Approved resolution for a public hearing Feb. 7 to receive comment on the proposed adoption of ordinance to update the fee schedule.
Approved resolution for a public hearing Feb. 7 on a preliminary engineering and facility reports.
Approved transfer of $589.49 from the general fund to Legion Abatement fund for the second half of payment to Post 134.
Approved on-sale intoxication and Sunday liquor license for Blue Water North LLC at 441 Walker Bay Boulevard contingent on receiving MDH card and updated proof of insurance.
Approved understanding of auditing services from Miller McDonald, Inc., for the year ended Dec. 31.
Approved 2022 Council Committee appointments as presented by Mayor Annie McMurrin.
Approved recommendation of Library Board for the recognition and naming policy.
Approved event and street closure for Northland 300 Special Olympics Minnesota charity ride Jan. 18-23. Fifth Street from Cleveland Boulevard to the City Dock will be closed for the event contingent on businesses approval and insurance.
Approved starting work on Tower Avenue and Fifth Street South extension studies that will take roads out to Highways 371 and 34. The council has talked with Rep. Matt Bliss about possibly getting funds from the state for the highway extension.
Advised that city offices and DMV will be closed Jan. 17 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
At the end of the meeting, the council went into a closed session to perform City Administrator Hope Fairchild’s annual performance review, which will be summarized at the Feb. 7 council meeting.
