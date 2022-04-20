The Laporte School Board has hired a new superintendent to take over for Kim Goodwin who will retire in June, and they didn’t have to go far to find him.
Principal AJ Dombeck was one of four candidates to interview for the position back in March, and will his assume his new position starting July 1.
The board approved the one-year contract for $110,000 at the April 11 meeting. The position will be part-time superintendent and part-time hybrid with duties to be negotiated.
The other three candidates to interview were Kathy Johnson, Dave Kerkvliet and Steven Ware. The board asked each candidate 13 questions.
Superintendent Goodwin told the board there is a possibility that online schooling may be approved; it depends on the decisions that legislators make at the State Capital.
In the principal’s report, Dombeck said the Minnesota Department of Education was at the school to observe MCA testing. The observer stated that Breeanna McDougle “does a great job of conducting MCA testing and in fact, is better than many veteran administrators.”
The board also accepted the retirements of business manager Karri Kampfer and long-time custodian Tim Formo. Kampfer will retire June 30 and Formo at a date to be set.
Two-year contracts for Brianna Sanders, Sarah Warrington, Melissa Schmidtke and Joan Miller were also approved.
The board discussed the Music Department’s instrument inventory that was cataloged and current condition evaluated by RPT Music and Consulting. The board would like Sherm Anderson to give them an idea on how many instruments of each type the district should keep.
In other school business, the board:
Approved regular board meeting minutes and special board meeting minutes dated March 7, March 8, March 14 and March 21.
Approved monthly bills totaling $458,908.
Hired Spencer Potter as a middle school science teacher for the 2022-23 school year.
Hired Jacob Fuller as a middle school paraprofessional.
Hired Kevin Hunter as a custodian.
Hired Gerald Moe and Steve Patterson to split the seventh- and eighth-grade baseball coaching position.
Approved Julie Turner FMLA leave.
Approved resolution accepting donations that included $100 from Clems Hardware for Letterwinners Club athletic uniforms and 40 three-ring binders from Kraus-Anderson for school staff.
Approved second and final reading of annual mandatory policies 410, 415, 506, 514, 522, 616 and 808.
Approved hiring a full-time CTE Elective teacher.
Approved only charging half the activity fee for the One Act Play.
Approved policies 501, 503, 504, 507, 510, 513, 515, 516, 519, 520, 521, 523, 532 and 534.
Approved policies 603, 604, 606, 607, 608, 609, 611, 613, 614 and 615.
Accepted Amanda Trinka’s resignation with regret.
Approved increasing substitute pay to $140 a day beginning April 16.
Approved quote from Peterson Sheet Metal to replace all control valves and damper actuators for the HVAC system.
The next regular board meeting is May 9 at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.