Walker VFW Post 2701 recently held its Voice of Democracy Essay Contest with several Walker-Hackensack-Akeley students taking part. Pictured is Walker VFW member Kelly Nelson (back) with (from left) Trenton Schultz, Ally Sea and Willow Damar. Damar’s essay took first, Sea second and Schultz third. The top three essays receive a monetary award from the VFW. The Voice of Democracy essay program was started in 1947 and provides high school students with an opportunity to express themselves in democratic and patriotic-themed essays. Each year, nearly 40,000 ninth- through 12-grade students from across the country enter to win their share of more than $1.9 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program.
Photo submitted
